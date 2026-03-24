RBSE 10th, 8th, 5th marksheet 2026: Download using roll number

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10, Class 8 and Class 5 results for 2026, with students able to access their marksheets online as well as through SMS.

The RBSE result 2026 will be available on official websites such as rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can check their scores by entering their roll number in the result login window.

How to download Rajasthan Board 10th, 8th, 5th marksheet 2026?

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Main Examination Results 2026” Select the “RBSE Secondary Result 2026” link Enter your roll number (and other required details, if asked) Click on submit View your result on the screen Download and print the marksheet for future reference

In case of heavy traffic on the websites, the board will also provide the option to access results via SMS. Students will need to follow the prescribed format and send it to the designated number to receive their scores on their mobile phones.

The online marksheet will carry essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. However, this will be provisional in nature, with original certificates to be issued later by schools.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for revaluation or rechecking within the stipulated time frame after the results are announced.