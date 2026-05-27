Educational institutions must prioritize student transport safety: SP Pratap Siva Kishore

Eluru: District S.P K. Pratap Siva Kishore and Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaik Karim jointly conducted an awareness session with managements of private educational institutions regarding the safe operation and supervision of school and college buses at the District Police Headquarters in Eluru on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the SP emphasized that educational institution managements and special officers must give utmost priority to the maintenance and safety standards of school buses. He stated that the responsibility of safely transporting students lies with both the managements and bus drivers, and stressed that only experienced and well-trained drivers should be appointed.