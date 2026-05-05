Crypto firm Coinbase laying off 14 pc of staff as AI changes work: CEO

“Coinbase system access has been removed today. I know this feels sudden and harsh, but it is the only responsible choice given our duty to protect customer information,” said Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong in an X post.

“Today I’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of Coinbase by 14 per cent. Two forces are converging at the same time. We need to be front footed to respond to both,” he wrote.

First, the market. The CEO said Coinbase is well-capitalised, has diversified revenue streams, and is well-positioned to weather any storm.

“However, our business is still volatile from quarter to quarter. While we've managed through that cyclicality many times before and come out stronger on the other side, we’re currently in a down market and need to adjust our cost structure now so that we emerge from this period leaner, faster, and more efficient for our next phase of growth,” said Armstrong.