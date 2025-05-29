Navigating new study destinations after US visa troubles: Here are your options

The Donald Trump administration’s new student visa protocols have introduced hurdles, including the mandatory social media profile screenings. As a result, US embassies have cancelled numerous visa interviews, leaving applicants in limbo as these changes are being implemented.



On the other hand, several nations are simplifying visa processes and offering attractive post-study opportunities. Here are four new emergent destinations offering lucrative opportunities:



Ireland: Fast-track visas and work opportunities

Ireland’s 'D Study Visa' is designed for students studying for over 90 days. The application, processed through the AVATS online system, requires documents, a visa fee, and may also involve biometrics. Most applications are finalised within four to eight weeks. Students can work part-time during their studies, and postgraduates receive a two-year window to secure employment.



France: Streamlined process with post-study benefits

France offers a straightforward visa process for non-EU students. After securing admission, applicants submit proof of financial support and health insurance. Visas are typically processed in 15-30 days. Students can work part-time and stay up to one year post-graduation to seek employment.



Netherlands: Digital efficiency and career flexibility

The Netherlands boasts a digitised visa process, often managed by universities, easing the burden on students. International students can work part-time, and the Orientation Year Visa allows a one-year post-graduation period to find work or start a business. With English widely spoken, it’s an accessible destination for study and settlement.



Norway: Affordable education and transparent visas

Norway’s public universities charge no tuition, even for international students, though living costs are high. The visa process requires proof of admission, accommodation, and funds. Students can work part-time and remain in Norway post-graduation if they secure employment.