Expect delays in scheduling US visa interviews due to focus on screening applicants’ social media activity

The United States (US) consulates in India have temporarily halted scheduling new student visa interviews till further orders from the US State Department, reported The Hindu, today, Thursday, May 29.



This development follows a directive from Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasising enhanced social media screening for visa applicants.



The US Embassy in India confirmed that while visa applications are still being accepted, delays are expected for scheduling interviews due to a focus on screening applicants’ social media activity on platforms like X and Instagram.



How will it impact Indian students?

Indian students, who numbered 3,31,602 in the US during the 2023-24 academic year, and accounted for 29.4% of the total 11,10,000 international students, are likely to face significant disruptions.



The pause in visa interview scheduling raises concerns about meeting admission deadlines for the September 2025 academic term. Additionally, US State Department data, as analysed by The Hindu, indicates a nearly 30% drop in F-category student visas issued in India in February 2025 compared to February 2024.



Diplomatic responses

The issue surfaced as India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Washington, and meet Assistant Secretary of State Jeffrey Kessler on Monday, May 26, to discuss trade and technology collaborations.



The Indian External Affairs Ministry has not confirmed whether concerns about student visas were raised during these talks.



A US Embassy spokesperson emphasised that visa adjudications must comply with US law, to ensure applicants pose no security risks, but declined to comment on the Rubio cable, citing the State Department’s policy of not discussing internal communications.



US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce described the cable as “leaked material if it exists,” adding that the US would use all available tools for vetting.



With no clear timeline for resuming visa interviews, the aggravated social media screening is expected to reduce visa approvals, increasing challenges for international students.