Kerala students get preview of plus one admissions as trial results go LIVE

The Kerala Directorate of General Education has announced the HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2025, giving students their first glimpse of potential school and course placements, according to a report by Money Control.

Released on May 24, the trial results are now accessible through the official portal hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students who participated in the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) can now review their preliminary allotment status and make any necessary adjustments before final allocations are determined.

Accessing your trial results

Students can check their status by visiting hscap.kerala.gov.in and following a straightforward process.

After clicking on the 'Plus One Allotment Result 2025' link or accessing 'Candidate Login', they need to provide their Application Number, Date of Birth, and other required credentials before submitting their request to view results.

The trial allotment serves as a preview rather than a final decision, based on information submitted during the application phase. This preliminary round allows students to verify their details and potentially modify their preferences before definitive placements are announced.

Key timeline ahead

The admission process follows a structured timeline, with applications having been accepted from May 14-20, 2025. The first official allotment list is scheduled for June 2, followed by the second and third rounds on June 10 and 16, respectively. Classes are set to commence on June 18, with the entire admission process concluding by July 23, 2025.

Expanded seat availability

This year's admission cycle features significantly enhanced capacity, with 4,41,887 seats available in the regular stream. Authorities have added 64,040 additional seats specifically to address the previous year's shortage issues.

Beyond regular admissions, the system accommodates 33,030 vocational higher secondary positions, 61,429 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) seats, and 9,990 polytechnic placements, bringing the total to 5,46,336 available seats across Kerala's higher secondary education landscape.

Admission requirements

When reporting for admission, students must present their original SSLC mark sheet, Transfer Certificate, passport-size photographs, and any additional documents specified by individual schools. Regular monitoring of the official HSCAP website is recommended for the latest updates and detailed guidance throughout the process.