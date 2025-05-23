CFP curriculum in April 2025: Addition of Psychology of Practice course

A

Financial literacy is pivotal in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their finances. In today’s times when financial products and markets become increasingly complex, individuals and businesses seek knowledgeable advisors who can help them navigate the intricacies of financial planning and help them achieve their financial goals.

CFP professionals, equipped with comprehensive training and skills, bridge this gap between intricate financial planning concepts and help not just in comprehending but also in charting a course towards achievable goals and financial aspirations.

The CFP certification, recognised globally, enables financial planning professionals to provide clear, ethical, and tailored financial guidance to clients.

Recent years have seen a surge in the demand for these professionals who possess a deep understanding of financial planning, investment strategies, risk management, taxation, and estate planning. This breadth of knowledge enables them to demystify complex financial matters for clients, fostering trust and confidence.