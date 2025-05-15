Delhi gov't proposes dissolution of Medical Council amid mismanagement allegations

The Delhi government has submitted a proposal to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), the statutory body overseeing medical practice in the city, in light of alleged irregularities and administrative lapses.

If the proposal receives approval from the Lieutenant Governor (LG), it would mark the first time the council has been dissolved since its formation in 1998, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

According to information accessed by HT, the health department has forwarded a file titled “Proposal for control of government over Delhi Medical Council under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997” to LG VK Saxena, seeking the council’s dissolution.

The DMC is an independent statutory body tasked with regulating medical practitioners in Delhi and ensuring that private doctors adhere to ethical standards to safeguard patient welfare.

A senior health department official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the file had recently been sent to the LG for consideration.

“Notices were earlier issued to the DMC to address persistent irregularities, especially surrounding the extension of the former registrar’s term. These allegations will be investigated and action will be based on the findings,” the official said.

The move has triggered unease within the DMC, with multiple members viewing it as a politically driven attempt to take over the council’s operations.

In a letter dated March 3, the Delhi government sought clarification from the DMC on several alleged violations, including the unauthorised extension of Dr Girish Tyagi’s tenure as registrar, post-retirement salary payments, and irregularities in recruitment.

Dr Naresh Chawla, acting president of the DMC, stated that the council had repeatedly urged the government to appoint a new registrar but received no reply.

“We now fear that the government intends to dissolve the DMC using its authority under Section 29... Doing this just months before council elections would be unjust,” he told Hindustan Times.

Dr Chawla noted that the council had shortlisted Dr Vijay Dhankar for the Registrar’s post on March 10 and forwarded his name to the government.

“There has been no response so far. The vacancy has created serious administrative and financial challenges for the council,” he said.

The DMC is the only statutory body in Delhi that addresses cases of medical negligence and professional misconduct. It comprises 25 members: eight elected by roughly 1,00,000 registered allopathic doctors in the city, one nominated by the 20,000-strong Delhi Medical Association, 10 appointed by medical colleges, four by the government, and two ex-officio members.

Dr Arvind Chopra, a former DMC member who served between 2006 and 2016, echoed these concerns. “The council has never been dissolved since it was formed. Doing so now — right before the elections scheduled for October-November — would set a troubling precedent,” he said.