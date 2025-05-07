NEET PG 2025 registration closes today — Follow these rules or risk rejection

Today, May 7, 2025, marks the final opportunity for medical aspirants to complete their registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduation (NEET PG) 2025. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has urged candidates to visit natboard.edu.in and complete all required formalities — including uploading a real-time photograph, scanned signature, and thumb impression — before the portal closes.

According to Education Times, candidates must upload two photographs: one taken live through a webcam while filling the application form and another recent image (not older than three months).

The real-time photograph must be clicked in formal attire, against a white background, with ample lighting on the face and none on the camera lens. It should show a full-frontal view with visible shoulders, neck, and ears. Selfies, spectacles, caps, stethoscopes, and any kind of ornamentation are strictly discouraged.

As for the thumb impression, candidates must press their left thumb horizontally within a 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm box drawn on white paper. Education Times notes that smudged, faded, or overly dark impressions could lead to rejection, so testing a few trial prints before final submission is advised.

The signature must be neatly drawn in black or dark blue ink within a box of the same size as the thumbprint and captured under bright lighting using a device with at least 5 MP resolution. The digital image should then be transferred to a computer, auto-corrected for clarity, and resized between 20 KB and 100 KB.