CGBSE 2025 results: Chhattisgarh Board to declare Class 10, 12 results

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, May 7, at 3.00 pm, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai set to make the official announcement during a press conference.

As India Today reports, the much-awaited results will be published on two official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

To access their results, students must visit either of the websites and click on the relevant link: ‘Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘Class 12 Result 2025’. After entering their roll number and any other required information, they should click on ‘Submit’. The scorecard will then appear on screen, which they can download and print for future use.

Students have also been advised to keep their admit cards handy to streamline the login process. A provisional mark sheet, once downloaded, may be used for college applications or entrance exam registrations until the official marksheet is issued, India Today notes.

Around 5 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE board exams this year. The board is also expected to publish the merit list and other performance-related details during today’s press conference.

Looking back at last year’s figures, around 2.5 lakh students took the board exams. In Class 12, girls outperformed boys — 83.72% of them cleared the exam compared to 76.91% of boys. A similar trend was observed in Class 10, where girls had a pass percentage of 79.35%, while boys stood at 71.12%.