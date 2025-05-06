Teacher caught on camera dictating answers during BA exam in Agra college | WATCH

A shocking video doing the rounds on social media platform X has sparked outrage, allegedly showing blatant mass cheating during a Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, which surfaced earlier today, May 6, a male teacher is seen openly dictating answers to a classroom full of students. Holding a mobile phone, the teacher is heard saying, “70 is A, 71 is B, 72 is D,” while students appear to write down the responses during the exam.

Several users on X have identified the location as Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya in Etmadpur, Agra, where BA examinations are currently underway.

While the authenticity of the footage is still to be independently verified, the visuals have triggered a fresh wave of criticism over the integrity of Uttar Pradesh’s education system.

“See how far the roots of the illegal activities of education mafia have spread in Uttar Pradesh. This is Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya of Agra, BA examination is going on here, and cheating is being done by speaking aloud in this college,” said an X user, sharing the video on social media.