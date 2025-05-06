GSEB 10th results out today? — How and where to check Gujarat Board's SSC 2025 results

While there has been no official confirmation yet, lakhs of students across Gujarat are expecting the release of the Class X board examination results for 2025 to be at any moment today, May 6. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the results on its official portal gseb.org.

As Shiksha notes, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. Access to the results will require a six-digit seat number, which must be entered on the result portal once the link is active. Last year, the GSEB SSC results were declared in the early morning hours of May 11.

The SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 13 this year. As per Shiksha, results will also be accessible via DigiLocker, SMS, and even WhatsApp. Students can receive their results by messaging their seat number to 6357300971 on WhatsApp.

In case of discrepancies in the marksheet, students must promptly notify the board authorities for corrections. Accuracy of personal and academic details should be thoroughly checked upon result release.

For those unfamiliar with the online process, the steps to check the result are straightforward:

Visit gseb.org Click on the GSEB SSC Result 2025 link Enter the six-digit seat number Submit the details Download or save the displayed result for reference

To pass the SSC exam, students must secure at least 33% overall, with a minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Differently abled students are required to obtain at least 20%. Those who fail to meet the criteria will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams, the results of which are likely to be released in July or August.

In 2024, the overall SSC pass percentage stood at 82.56%, reflecting a 17.94% improvement over the previous year. It remains to be seen whether this upward trend continues for the 2025 batch.