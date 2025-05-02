Haryana Class 10, 12 results: Mark your calendars for mid-May results rollout

The countdown has begun for over two lakh Haryana students awaiting their board examination results. A senior official from the Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) confirmed to India Today that Class 10 board examination results will be announced on May 10, while Class 12 results will follow on May 15, 2025.

"Preparations are in the final stages," the official stated, assuring that results will be published on schedule via the board's official website. The announcement comes nearly two months after the Class 10 examinations concluded, which were conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

How to check your HBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 online

Once the results are announced, students can follow these simple steps to check their HBSE 2025 Results:

Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link for 'Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025' or 'Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2025'

A new page will open, prompting you to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Submit the details to view your result

Your HBSE result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Note: The results shown online are provisional; the original marksheet will be issued by your respective schools.

Last year performance

Last year, 2,86,714 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, with 2,73,015 passing and 3,652 needing to reappear. The aggregate pass percentage for regular Class 12 students was 85.31%, while self-study candidates achieved 65.32%.

Students who don't clear one or more subjects will have another opportunity through the HBSE Supplementary Exams 2025, with dates to be announced after the regular results.

Expected pass percentage for 2025

Based on past trends, the HBSE Class 10 and 12 pass percentages for 2025 are expected to remain consistent with previous years, with potential improvements attributed to enhanced digital learning tools and increased student efforts throughout the academic year.