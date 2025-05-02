CBSE Class 10 & 12 exam results: Expectations running high among parents, yet the belief remains, "Marks don’t define children"

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams approach, homes across the country are abuzz with anticipation, concern, and hope.

EdexLive spoke to a few parents of Class X and XII students to understand their expectations, the support they provide, and their experiences during this important academic phase. As crucial as it is to understand the views of students, we need to shed light on what the parents think as well.



Expectations: Hoping for the best

Every parent has a certain set of expectations when it comes to their child’s academic performance.

While some are confident their child will score well, others are more anxious about the outcome. Nidhi Agarwal from Hyderabad shared that she is confident that her daughter will score 80 per cent for sure, and makes it clear that they haven’t put any pressure on her to go beyond that. Yamini Modi said, “We know he has the potential, so yes, we are expecting high scores.”

Interestingly, a few parents emphasised that performance isn't everything. “We just want them to try their best and stay mentally healthy,” Supreet Khanna from Delhi said, underlining the growing importance of emotional wellbeing alongside academic results.

Support and discussions: Beyond books and marks

When asked if they felt they were being supportive, most parents responded with a resounding, “Yes.”

From helping reduce stress to fulfilling every need, support comes in many forms. Bindu Goel shared, “I might seem strict, but it’s because I want to keep him on track.

When it comes to success and failure, though, opinions vary. A few parents said they had open conversations about both, while others admitted they avoid the topic of failure, hoping to maintain a success-driven mindset. Still, a few parents acknowledged the value of failure as a learning opportunity. “It’s okay to fail — we all have failed at some point,” Nidhi said.

When it comes to dealing with relatives who constantly ask about results, reactions range from indifferent to firm.

“It’s my daughter’s journey — I don’t care what others have to say,” said Nidhi.

Supreet added, “We politely remind them that marks don’t define every child.”

Experience: Then and now

For many, this isn’t just the child’s journey — it’s a personal experience too.

“It feels like I’m experiencing the boards again, but through her stress,” Nidhi reflected. The pressure has changed since their school days. “Back then, boards didn’t hold as much weight. Now, it’s all about competition and future planning,” said Bindu.

While some parents admit to feeling more pressure now than they did as students, they also recognise the improved resources and increased awareness available to today’s learners.

And if things don’t go as expected? What if their child isn't able to score the marks they had in mind?

The responses showed a mix of acceptance and constructive planning. “We’d be disappointed but supportive,” said Yamini Modi. To which Bindu added, “We’ll accept it and guide him to do better next time.

The journey of a CBSE student is just as much about family as it is about academics. Through shared stress, emotional support, and unspoken expectations, parents play a huge role in shaping their child’s experience.

To fellow parents, one valuable piece of advice from Yamini was, “Avoid too many discussions with others — it helps reduce anxiety for both you and your child.”

In the end, it’s all about trust, patience, and being present — whatever the result.