HCU denies land survey claims, urges caution amid biodiversity concerns

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), has officially denied recent media reports claiming that revenue authorities conducted a survey in July 2024 to demarcate 400 acres of disputed land previously resumed by the State Government in 2006 from IMG Academies Bharata. According to the university's press note, only a preliminary inspection of the land's topography has taken place, with no formal demarcation process initiated.

The university explicitly refuted statements from the Telangana Growth and Industrial Investment Corporation (TGIIC) suggesting that university officials had agreed to such demarcation. The Institution of Eminence, currently celebrating its Golden Jubilee, emphasised that it has been actively requesting the State Government for the alienation of its land.

This clarification comes amid escalating tensions following a confrontation between university students and Telangana Police on March 30, when authorities reportedly began clearing forest cover on the disputed 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli. The land, which the government reportedly plans to auction for industrial development, contains significant biodiversity, including two major lakes, distinctive rock formations, and numerous plant and animal species.

The university has committed to forwarding stakeholder representations to the State Government, requesting reconsideration of the environmental conservation issues raised. The administration emphasised that any transfer of university-allocated land would require formal approval from the Executive Council, as specified in Clause (ix) of Statute 13, which includes six presidential nominees.

In its statement, the university administration urged all parties, particularly media outlets, to exercise caution regarding unverified information, noting that the spread of misinformation without proper consultation has become a recurring problem.