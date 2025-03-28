Last chance! CUET UG 2025 applicants rush to correct applications before deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 application form today, March 28, providing a critical opportunity for candidates to refine their submissions.

Applicants can make vital changes through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, with the facility allowing updates to exam city selection and subject choices. Candidates have the flexibility to adjust their exam location based on their current or permanent address and modify up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

As reported by Republic World, NTA has strongly advised candidates to meticulously review their application details, emphasising that this is the final chance for modifications. Any corrections potentially requiring additional fees must be accompanied by the necessary payment.

Steps to Make Corrections:

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on 'Sign In' Enter application ID, date of birth, or password Select CUET Correction Window 2025 link Open application form Make necessary corrections Submit and save the updated form Take a printout for future reference

Important note: Correction requests will not be processed without the required payment for any fee adjustments.