What to expect from CTET 2025 — exam date, application timeline and paper structure

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is set to return for its 21st edition this July. This examination, mandatory for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to VIII in central government schools like Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), will be conducted in offline mode at multiple centres, according to Zee News.

The official notification for the CTET July 2025 exam is expected in April, with the application process beginning shortly after. While the CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact exam date, Zee News reports that the test is tentatively scheduled for July 6.

Candidates can expect the city intimation slip to be released around seven days prior to the exam, and the CTET Admit Card 2025 will likely be available two days before the scheduled date.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and the afternoon shift from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. There are two papers — Paper I for Classes I to V, and Paper II for Classes VI to VIII.

Paper I will include five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies — each carrying 30 questions for a total of 150 marks.

Paper II will feature four sections, with candidates required to select one elective subject (Mathematics, Science or Social Studies) worth 60 marks, while the remaining three sections will carry 30 marks each.

The marking scheme is straightforward: candidates earn one mark per correct answer, with no negative marking. To qualify, general category candidates must secure at least 90 marks (60 percent), while candidates from other categories need 82 marks. All further details, including reporting time and exam centre information, will be provided on the admit card.