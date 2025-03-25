RPF Constable 2025 answer key out: Check response sheets, raise objections by March 28

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the answer key and response sheets for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test (CBT) can download their response sheets and the answer key by logging in with their registration credentials, as highlighted by Jagran Josh.

The RPF Constable exam 2025 was conducted from March 2 to 18 across three shifts daily. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 vacancies. Candidates who successfully clear the CBT will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and document verification stages.

The official answer key was made available yesterday, March 24, at 6.00 pm via the regional RRB websites. For direct access, candidates can visit https://rrb.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/33015/92912/login.html and log in using their registration number, password (date of birth), and captcha.

Once logged in, candidates can cross-check their answers and calculate tentative scores. The marking scheme follows a simple structure — each correct answer carries one mark, while each incorrect response leads to a deduction of one-third of a mark. The exam consisted of 120 questions to be completed within 90 minutes.

As noted by Jagran Josh, candidates also have the option to raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key until March 28. After this date, final answer keys will be published, determining the cutoff for the next stage of selection.