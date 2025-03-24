AP schools to have No Bag Day every Saturday from next academic year

In a major initiative to enhance student engagement, Andhra Pradesh's Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh announced that No Bag Day, currently observed on the third Saturday of each month, will now be implemented every Saturday starting from the 2025-26 academic year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sharing the news on X, he stated, "We are taking many steps toward the overall development of government school students. From the next academic year, every Saturday will be a No Bag Day. On that day, we will organize quizzes, debates on contemporary issues, seminars, sports, and various competitions for students."

The initiative aims to reduce the academic burden on students while encouraging interactive and extracurricular learning. Schools will conduct activities such as quizzes, debates, and sports to foster creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork.

Education experts and parents have welcomed the move, expressing hope that it will make learning more engaging and holistic. The government's focus on student well-being and modern learning methods aligns with broader efforts to improve the state's education system.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a retired school headmaster suggested that the program should also be implemented in private schools to relieve students from academic pressure.