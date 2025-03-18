Odisha LTR teacher admit cards now available for download

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the 2025 Leave Teacher Reserve (LTR) recruitment examination. According to a report by the Times of India, candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ossc.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

The recruitment process, as outlined by OSSC, involves three stages: a Preliminary Examination, a Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification. The preliminary stage consists of an objective-type test that serves as a qualifying round. Candidates who clear this stage will move on to the main examination. Notably, OSSC will shortlist five times the number of vacancies for the main written exam, based on post and category, Times of India reports.

Once candidates successfully clear the main written test, they will enter the final phase — Certificate Verification. At this stage, candidates will be required to furnish all necessary documents, including age proof, educational qualification certificates, and other eligibility-related documentation.

For those looking to download the admit card, the steps are simple:

Visit ossc.gov.in Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab on the homepage Select the link for the Teacher Recruitment Admit Card 2025 Enter your registration number and date of birth View and carefully verify the details on your admit card Download and print a copy for future reference