“NEET-PG 2025 likely to be postponed,” aspirants opine

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on June 15, 2025.

However, aspirants have no idea whether the National Board of Examinations (NBE) would hold the exam or postpone it longer.

While there has been no official statement regarding the exam postponement, students believe that the NBE will most likely postpone the exam, according to a poll held by Siksha.

Recently, social media was abuzz with rumours of the NEET PG exam being postponed, as counselling for the previous session has been delayed. When students expected the counselling to end, NBE reduced the cut off to 5 percentile, Siksha said.

The Siksha poll quizzed students about the likelihood of NEET PG 2025 being postponed, and the majority chose the "100 percent" option.

They were given four response options: 50 percent, 75 percent, 100 percent, and "Can't say."

Approximately 35 percent of students selected "100 percent," followed closely by 34 percent who chose "Can't say."

Meanwhile, 16 percent believed there was a 75 percent chance of postponement, while 15 percent remained neutral, considering the chances to be 50-50.

Students have several reasons to believe that NEET PG 2025 may be postponed. The primary concern is the delay in the registration process, as the NBE has yet to release any official notification regarding NEET PG 2025 registration.

Given that the entire application process typically takes around two to two and a half months, the registration should ideally have already begun. Another factor fueling speculation is the recent announcement of a reduced NEET PG 2025 cut-off, which has led to an ongoing special admission round, Siksha reports.

Supporters of the postponement argue that it would give them additional preparation time, while opponents believe it could hinder their career progression. They point out that delaying the exam would disrupt the entire academic schedule.

In the meantime, students are advised to continue their studies according to the current timetable.