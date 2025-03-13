"Not university land," says Registrar as 400 acres, including UoH’s heritage, set for auction

A political storm has erupted at the University of Hyderabad (UoH also known as Hyderabad Central University - HCU) after the Congress-led Telangana government announced plans to auction 400 acres of university land in Kancha Gachibowli, Serilingampally Mandal.

The move, spearheaded by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC), has drawn sharp criticism from students, faculty, and environmental activists, who view it as a blatant attack on public education and ecological heritage.

According to the TSIIC, the auction — scheduled between March 8 and 15, 2025 — is projected to generate revenue of approximately Rs 10,000 crore. The government claims that the land will be developed under a master plan featuring parks, walkways, and residential spaces.

However, student organisations and faculty members argue that this is merely a pretext to hand over public land to private developers.

Student union and faculty join forces in protest

The University of Hyderabad Student Union, in collaboration with the Teachers' Union and environmental groups, has launched a full-scale protest against the planned auction. Speaking to EdexLive, Nihad Sulaiman, General Secretary of the HCU Student Union, confirmed that demonstrations are underway at the demarcated land.

“We have gathered for a peaceful protest and will continue demonstrating throughout the day. Our demands are clear — we want a dialogue with cabinet ministers, an immediate halt to the auction, and the registration of the land under the university’s name,” Sulaiman stated.

He further highlighted that the university has faced multiple encroachment attempts over the years.

“Initially, this land was allotted to the university, but parts of it were taken away for the construction of IIIT Hyderabad, Gachibowli Stadium, and other projects. Even after 50 years, the university’s land is not registered under its name. The 2024 High Court judgment ruled that the land belongs to the state government, making it vulnerable to commercial exploitation. If the government is serious about public education, it must formally register the land under HCU to prevent further encroachments,” he said.

A threat to ecological heritage

Another major concern raised by protesters is the environmental impact of the auction. The land in question includes the iconic Mushroom Rock, a geological site of immense historical and ecological significance.

“This is not just about education; it’s also about heritage. The Mushroom Rocks, part of the iconic rocks of Hyderabad, are among the oldest rock formations in the world. Any construction here will irreversibly damage the ecosystem,” Sulaiman warned.

University administration remains cautious

When asked about the university’s stance, Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar of UoH, stated that the 400 acres in question do not belong to the university.

“This land is the outcome of a legal battle involving IMG Bharata and the state government. The high court's divisional bench ruled that the land belongs to the state government, so its not the university land. Any official clarification regarding ownership should be sought from the revenue department,” Dr Nigam explained.

A larger battle for public education

The outrage over the land auction has sparked wider concerns about the future of public universities in India. Student leaders have drawn parallels between the Telangana government’s decision and similar land dispossession cases affecting educational institutions across the country.