SSC releases final answer key for CHT Paper 1 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Paper 1 2024 today, Tuesday, March 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the final answer key through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 320 posts in the organisation.



Answer key and scorecards

The final answer key has been uploaded on the SSC website and is available for download. Additionally, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been made live from March 3 to March 4, 2025.



Candidates are advised to take a printout of their final answer key, response sheets, and scorecards, as these will not be available after the specified deadline.



Here's how you can download the final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "SSC CHT Paper 1 2024 Final Answer Key" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open, containing the download link.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter your login details.

Step 5: Submit the details to view your final answer key.

Step 6: Download and check the final answer key.

Step 7: Take a hard copy for future reference.



Exam details

- Exam date: December 9, 2024 (Computer-Based Test - CBT).

- Result announcement: February 14, 2025.



Minimum qualifying marks

- UR (Unreserved): 30%

- OBC/EWS (Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Sections): 25%

- Others: 20%



The number of candidates shortlisted for Paper II is 2,145.



Candidates who have qualified for Paper I are eligible to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Exam). The schedule for Paper II will be uploaded on the commission’s official website soon.