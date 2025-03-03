“We’re stuck in a loop”: NEET PG 2025 aspirants share concerns as speculations about exam postponement grow

For thousands of medical graduates preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, the uncertainty surrounding the exam date is more than just an inconvenience — it’s a constant source of stress, disrupting their preparation and future plans, shared aspirants.

While the National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier announced June 15, 2025, as the exam date, reports of a possible delay have recently gained traction due to the prolonged NEET PG 2024 counselling process. Initially expected to conclude by mid-January, the process has now stretched into March, raising concerns about whether the exam will be held as scheduled.

This wouldn’t be the first time NEET PG aspirants have been caught in a cycle of uncertainty.

Last year, the exam was postponed multiple times — initially set for March 3, 2024, then delayed to July 7, preponed to June 23, and finally rescheduled again just 12 hours before the exam to August 11, 2024. These repeated disruptions have left students anxious, frustrated, and skeptical of the examination authority’s ability to conduct the test smoothly.

“Constant uncertainty about future”

Speaking to EdexLive, NEET PG aspirants said that while a postponement might give them more time for preparing, it is the uncertainty regarding exam schedule that is causing anxiety and distress.

"For interns currently preparing for NEET PG, the rescheduling could be beneficial as it gives them more time to study. However, for others — especially those yet to join junior residency — it creates financial difficulties due to the lack of income," said a NEET PG aspirant, on condition of anonymity.

"The bigger concern is the uncertainty itself. With no clear schedule, students remain stuck in a loop of anxiety, unsure of when the exam will take place,” she added.

Without clarity on the exam date, students are unable to plan ahead."We don’t even know whether to start our junior residency or wait. If there was a definite timeline, we could plan accordingly," the student added.

"We have lost trust in the system"

For others, the issue goes beyond scheduling —it’s about trust in the system.

"Students have lost faith in the NBE's ability to conduct the exam properly. Looking at previous patterns, especially last year’s multiple postponements, we don’t know what to expect this time," said Utkarsha, another aspirant.

"Right now, I’m just focusing on my preparation, but I try to stay away from social media to avoid speculation. The anxiety it creates can affect my studies,” she added.

This distrust isn’t unfounded. Alongside the constant delays, students are also concerned about exam integrity.

"Repeated postponements only add to the stress. There are also concerns about paper leaks — we keep getting fake alerts that NEET PG papers are available on Telegram. This kind of speculation puts immense pressure on students," Utkarsha noted.

For medical students, NEET PG is more than just an exam — it determines their future specialisations, their career trajectory, and the next phase of their lives. With stakes this high, clarity in scheduling is crucial. Yet, year after year, aspirants find themselves trapped in a cycle of delays and last-minute changes.