UGC-NET June 2025: NTA to issue city slips, admit cards SOON

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to distribute the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test June 2025 (UGC-NET June 2025) session city intimation slips and admit cards shortly.

When the documents are issued, candidates who are taking the exam will be able to download them from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The agency would initially issue exam city intimation slips and then admit cards, Hindustan Times reports.

Both documents serve various purposes; exam city slips will advise candidates where their exam centres will be located. In contrast, the admit card will include the exam centre's address, reporting time, paper durations, and other information such as exam day instructions.

The UGC NET 2025 is set to take place from June 25 to 29. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam paper will be divided into two portions, each consisting of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

When the NEET UG Admit Card and Exam City slips are issued, candidates can obtain them using the steps below: