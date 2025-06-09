NEET UG 2020 impersonation case: Jaipur police uncover exam cheating racket

The Jaipur city police, on June 8, 2025, announced the arrest of three individuals, a final-year MBBS student from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Jodhpur, a medical intern, and an ayurvedic practitioner, in connection with an impersonation case tied to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2020.



The accused, identified as Sachin Gaura (22), Ajit Gaura (30), and Subhash Saini (33), were apprehended by the police on June 6. They are now investigating the possibility of a broader exam cheating network linked to this case, reported The Times of India.



Incident details

Sachin Gaura allegedly paid Rs 60 lakh to Subhash Saini to orchestrate the impersonation, enabling him to bypass the NEET-UG competitive entrance process, and secure admission at AIIMS Jodhpur.

The scheme involved using an admit card with Ajit Gaura’s photograph, allowing another individual, likely Ajit, to take the exam on Sachin’s behalf. Sachin secured 667 marks, achieving an All-India Rank (AIR) of 1443, which facilitated his admission to AIIMS.



Subhash Saini, an Ayurvedic practitioner with a prior record of cheating and impersonation-related offenses, is considered central to the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar stated that Saini’s network of accomplices is under their radar to determine if others were involved, and whether the group has a history of similar impersonation schemes.



Saini reportedly charged large sums to guarantee NEET clearance in past instances, but later the exam was cancelled. Six people were arrested at that time following a complaint lodged at the police station.

