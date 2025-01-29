UPPSC releases 2025 exam calendar: Key recruitment test dates announced

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released its examination calendar for 2025, outlining the schedule for major recruitment exams such as the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, Staff Nurse, and Lecturer posts.

This was stated in a report by India Today. The detailed timetable is available on the commission’s official website, http://uppsc.up.nic.in.



Key exam dates

As per the newly issued calendar, the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 is set for June 29, 2025, while the preliminary stage for the 2025 cycle is scheduled for October

Some other notable exam dates include:

- Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 – March 23, 2025

- Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 – April 20, 2025

- Uttar Pradesh University (Centralised) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024 – March 2, 2025

- Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024 – September 28, 2025

- Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024 – October 18, 2025

How to download UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025

1. Visit the official UPPSC website.

2. Find and click on the link titled “UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025” on the homepage.

3. View the schedule in PDF format once it appears on the screen.

4. Download and save the document for future reference.



Upcoming UPPSC recruitment

The commission has stated that recruitment advertisements will be released as soon as it receives e-requisition for specific posts such as Lecturer (Government Inter College), Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category), and Block Education Officer. Exam schedules for these posts will be announced accordingly.



Candidates are advised to complete their One-Time Registration to streamline the application process. The commission has also clarified that all exam dates are tentative and may be modified if necessary.