JEE aspirant denied entry over admit card error, allowed to write exam after government intervention

A last-minute crisis threatened to derail the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains attempt of Vaishnav Reddy, a student of Narayana College in Tirupati, when he was denied entry to the examination centre due to an error on his admit card.

However, swift intervention by government authorities ensured he could take the test, said a report by the Hans India.

Despite completing his application process correctly, Reddy discovered that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had mistakenly recorded his name on the admit card. As a result, officials at the Ion Digital Zone, Cherlopalli, refused him entry, leaving him and his father, Krishna Reddy, distraught.

In a desperate bid for a resolution, the family turned to the media, which promptly escalated the matter by sharing a video of the issue with the relevant authorities.

The video reached Education Minister Nara Lokesh and District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, both of whom took immediate action. They contacted the NTA Director, securing the necessary permissions for Reddy to appear for the exam in the afternoon session, added the news report.

Collector Venkateswar personally reassured Krishna Reddy over a phone call, confirming that his son would be allowed to sit for the exam. Expressing his relief and gratitude, the father thanked the Education Minister, the District Collector, and everyone involved in resolving the matter.