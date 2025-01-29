CUET PG 2025: Registration closes on February 1, check exam dates & key details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 on February 1, 2025, as stated in a report by NDTV.

Candidates aspiring for admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions must complete their registration by 11.50 pm on the official website before the deadline.



Correction window & admit card details

Applicants will be able to make corrections to their submitted forms during the correction window, which will remain open from February 3 to February 5, 2025.

The announcement of exam city details will take place in the first week of March 2025, while admit cards will be available for download from the NTA website four days before the respective exam date.



CUET PG 2025 exam schedule & guidelines

The CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from March 13 to March 31, 2025. Candidates must note that they are required to submit only one application form for the exam.

Filling multiple application forms is strictly prohibited, and strict action will be taken against candidates who violate this rule, even at a later stage.



Medium of examination & subjects offered

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual), except for certain subjects, including languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The entrance test will cover 157 subjects, allowing candidates to choose based on their postgraduate admission preferences.



About CUET PG

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been conducted by the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) since 2022. It serves as a single-window entrance exam for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities, state universities, deemed and private universities, and autonomous institutions across India.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for further updates and notifications regarding CUET PG 2025.