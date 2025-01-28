India Poised for AI Leadership, Says Tanuj Bhojwani at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

Explaining that India has a vast population and an untapped market for artificial intelligence (AI), Tanuj Bhojwani, Head of People+AI, highlighted the country’s potential to become a global leader in the field.

Speaking at the session titled “India Expanding: Readying for the AI Leap” at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on 28 January, he noted that while the demand for AI solutions exists, it remains latent and needs activation to unlock its true potential.

For India’s AI ecosystem to thrive, Tanuj emphasised that solutions must originate locally, as only Indian innovators can deeply understand and address the diverse needs of the country’s population. “The challenges faced by someone in a village without access to clean water and the struggles of students navigating a highly competitive and distinct job-seeking environment in India, compared to the West, must be addressed. Solutions to these problems need to be developed locally,” he explained.

Discussing the healthcare sector, Tanuj stressed India’s critical need for accessible, quality care, particularly in rural areas, where there is a shortage of general practitioners and specialists. He argued that AI could bridge this gap by equipping frontline workers with real-time diagnostic tools and up-to-date medical knowledge, enabling them to deliver high-quality care.

Furthermore, AI could help train more specialists by streamlining education and supporting advanced diagnostics. Rather than replacing jobs, he noted, AI would enhance healthcare delivery and improve training efficiency. While addressing technical challenges, he said, human interaction would remain vital for trust and emotional care. He also highlighted the key challenge of creating scalable infrastructure to address rural-urban disparities effectively.

When asked about the impact of AI on the nature of jobs and the future of gig workers, Tanuj was optimistic. “I don’t think we’ll end up becoming a country of low-level gig workers. Aspiration is so high—it doesn’t matter what social class you’re from. You know when you’re being exploited, and you won’t opt for it,” he stated.

He pointed out that some new companies exemplify this shift by supporting gig workers, standing up against social stigmas, and ensuring dignified working conditions. In his concluding remarks, Tanuj said that the opportunity lies in creating equitable systems that empower workers while fostering innovation.