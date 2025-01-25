IIT Tirupati students build gamified 3D campus map for Tirutsava 2025

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati have developed an innovative interactive 3D map of their campus as part of the preparations for their annual techno-cultural fest, Tirutsava 2025, scheduled from February 21 to 23.

The initiative reflects the institution's technical prowess and creative spirit, adding a unique dimension to the upcoming celebrations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The 3D map, themed around cyberpunk and euphoria, allows users to navigate the virtual campus using keyboard controls. Each virtual building represents a category of the fest-such as events or marketplace and directs users to the relevant page on the official Tirutsava 2025 website upon interaction.

Tirutsava, one of IIT Tirupati's most celebrated events, blends technical competitions, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions into an immersive three-day experience.

Known for fostering both learning and entertainment, the fest is an integral part of the institute's vibrant culture. This gamified 3D map is expected to enhance the experience for visitors, providing a fun and interactive way to explore the fest's venues and activities.

As IIT Tirupati nears its first decade of establishment, initiatives like these underline the institution's commitment to innovation. Visitors and participants can explore the interactive map online at 3d.tirutsava.com.