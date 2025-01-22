WBJEE 2025 registration begins today: Key dates, eligibility, and exam details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to commence the registration process for WBJEE 2025 starting today, January 22, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Interested candidates can submit their applications for the WBJEE 2025 entrance exam via the official website, http://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. According to the official schedule, the registration link will remain active until February 23, 2025.



The application correction window will be open from February 25 to February 27, exclusively for registered candidates. During this period, applicants can make necessary corrections to their WBJEE 2025 application forms using the rectification feature.



Admit cards for WBJEE 2025 will be available for download from April 17 to April 27, 2025. Candidates must log in with their registration number, password, or date of birth to access and download their admit cards.



WBJEE 2025 exam schedule (Tentative)

Date: April 27, 2025 (Subject to change under extraordinary circumstances)

- Paper 1 (Mathematics): 11.00 am to 1.00 pm

- Paper 2 (Physics & Chemistry): 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm



WBJEE 2025 eligibility criteria

- Candidates must have completed their Class XII exams with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, particularly for engineering courses.

- The minimum age limit is 17 years as of December 31, 2025. There is no upper age limit.

- Applicants must be permanent residents of West Bengal for at least 10 continuous years as of December 31, 2024.

- Alternatively, candidates will qualify if their parents are permanent residents of West Bengal with a valid permanent address.



For detailed guidelines and updates, visit the official website.