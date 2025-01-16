Patna district magistrate bans educational activities in Anganwadi centres. Here's why

The district magistrate of Patna has banned educational activities up to Class VIII in schools, Anganwadi centres', and pre-schools till January 18, because of the safety of children's health in extreme cold. Instructions have been given to keep the teaching time in Classes above class VIII between 9 am to 3.30 pm only.

The announcement was made on January 15 via an official notice.

The notice signed by Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna read, "In continuation to the order vide Mema no. 428, Dated 12.01.2025, it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in morning and evening in the district, health and life of children are at risk."

"Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools (including pre-schools and Anganwari centres) of the district, up to Class-VIII till 18.01.2025. Classes from IX onwards will continue with due precautions between 09:00 AM and 03:30 PM. The academic activities related to Board Examinations will be exempted," it added.

Moreover, this order will come into force today, January 16, and will remain effective till January 18 in the district.