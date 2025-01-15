RTE admissions 2025 open for 25% reserved seats in Maharashtra schools

The Maharashtra School Education Department has begun accepting applications for the Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the academic year 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Parents seeking to secure one of the 25% reserved seats for their children can apply via the official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in. The application window opened on Tuesday, January 14, and will remain open until January 27, 2025.



As per the official notification, “Under Section 12 (c) (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged sections are entitled to self-financing schools, unaided schools, police welfare schools (unaided), and municipal schools (self-financing schools).”



Important points for parents:

- Eligibility: Children of parents with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh fall under the economically weaker group.

- School selection: Parents must carefully select 10 schools for the admission process.

- Distance measurement: The distance from home to school must be calculated using Google Maps.

- Timely submission: Apply within the prescribed timeframe to avoid last-minute technical issues like internet disruptions.

- Accurate information: Ensure all details — such as home address, date of birth, and certificates (income, caste, disability) — are correct.

- One application rule: Only one complete application should be submitted per child.

- Restrictions: Children who have already secured admission under the 25% quota in previous years are not eligible to reapply. Admissions obtained through false information will be cancelled.

- Document submission: Parents must not upload any documents online.



For further details, parents and students are advised to visit the official website. Ensure that all steps are followed correctly to avoid issues during the admission process.