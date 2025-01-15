NIOS result 2024 for October exams: Announcement expected soon

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the results for the October 2024 examinations in January 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check and download their results from the official website: https://results.nios.ac.in.

To access the results, students will need to enter their enrollment number on the results page.

A large number of students are eagerly awaiting their NIOS October 2024 results. The Class X exams were conducted from October 22 to November 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the results for Class X and Class XII will be released at different times.



As per NIOS norms, results are typically announced within seven weeks of the last exam date. This timeline suggests that the announcement of the October 2024 results is imminent.



Steps to Check NIOS result 2024 online:

1. Visit the Official Website: Open https://results.nios.ac.in in your browser.

2. Enter your details: Input your enrollment number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

3. Submit: Click on the "Submit" button to view your result.

4. Download and print: Once the result is displayed, download it and take a printout of your marksheet.

5. Save for future use: Keep a copy of the result safely for future reference.



Please note that the online result is provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective study centres after the announcement.



For further updates, students are advised to regularly check the official NIOS website.