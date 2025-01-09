BPSC announces provisional answer key for 70th CCE preliminary exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE), today, Thursday, January 9, reported the Business Standard.



Here's how you can access the answer key

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.



Steps to check and download the answer key

To view and download the BPSC 70th Prelims answer key, follow these steps,



Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the "Provisional Answer Keys" link.

Step 3: Click on the link for either "General Studies (Examination dated 13.12.2024)" or "General Studies (Re-Examination dated 04.01.2025)."

Step 4: The answer key PDF will appear on your screen. You can review and download it and raise objections if necessary.



Objection submission deadline

Applicants who have objections to the answer key can submit their concerns until January 16, 2025. A committee of experts will review all objections, and after addressing them, the final answer key will be issued.



The 70th preliminary examination was held on December 13, 2024, across 911 examination centres in the state. A re-examination took place at the Bapu Examination Complex Center on January 4, 2025.



According to the official notification, candidates will be awarded full marks for any question that is deleted.



Previously, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court to cancel the BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam, citing allegations of rigging. However, the apex court dismissed the plea on Tuesday, January 7.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Viswanathan, directed the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with their grievances.