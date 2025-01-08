POCSO case registered against a private Hyderabad school principal

Kushaiguda Police on Tuesday registered a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against a private school principal for allegedly harassing students.

The Kushaiguda police said that the accused named Nagender Rao is the principal of the Sadashiva Group of Schools. Students complained to the police that he was misbehaving with Class X girls students during the extra classes.

Based on a complaint from the students, the police registered the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 78 and 11 and 12 of POCSO sections, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Monday, January 6, some members of student organisations and parents of the students protested against him and beat him. The police are collecting CCTV and recording the statements of students.

In Tamil Nadu

A 41-year-old primary school Headmaster was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, January 7, for sexually assaulting two Class XI boy students near Srivilliputhur.

According to sources, the incident occurred on December 26 when few Class XI boys from the Higher Secondary school in the locality thanked the Elementary school Headmaster for giving them cakes for Christmas.

Meanwhile, the HM asked one of the students to stay in his room and others to leave. The HM then inquired about the student's family background and assured him to help financially and harassed him.

The boy was shocked by HM's act and ran out of the room.

Similarly, the HM harassed another boy, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The affected boys then discussed the HM's behavior with their friends and later wrote a complaint letter and gave it to their Physical Education Teacher (PET) teacher on January 3.