Final reminder for FMGE aspirants: Submit deficient documents by January 5

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a final notice to candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Applicants with deficiencies in their documents must submit the required materials through the online portal before 11.55 pm, January 5, NDTV reported.

NBEMS had earlier informed candidates about these deficiencies via email. The incomplete submissions include issues such as unverified primary medical qualifications, lack of an eligibility certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC), discrepancies in names or dates of birth, and missing proof of citizenship, according to NDTV.

In line with the guidelines outlined in the FMGE December 2024 Information Bulletin, candidates must resolve issues like providing Class XII mark sheets, caste certificates, or documentation for transfers between medical institutions before the stipulated deadline.

NBEMS emphasised that aspirants who fail to fulfil these requirements will be declared ineligible and will not receive admit cards for the examination, clarifying that "No further opportunity to submit deficient documents shall be provided."

The FMGE is scheduled for January 12, with admit cards set for release on January 8. Only those who submit both an eligibility certificate (if applicable) and a duly attested degree certificate will be allowed to take the exam.

As per NDTV, this examination is critical for foreign medical graduates seeking recognition in India. Results are expected to be announced by February 12.