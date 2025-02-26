GTA 5 players plan ‘one last drive’: Farewell to San Andreas before GTA 6 arrives

With Grand Theft Auto 6 set to release in late 2025, longtime players of Grand Theft Auto 5 are preparing to bid farewell to its iconic setting, San Andreas. A Reddit user, Accomplished-Hat5373, has proposed “one last drive” through the game’s world — specifically a highway route covering Los Santos and Blaine County — on the eve of GTA 6’s launch.

However, as GameRant reports, this nostalgic send-off has sparked debate within the community.

GTA 5, which has been a staple of open-world gaming since its release nearly 12 years ago, is set to be succeeded by GTA 6, which will take players to Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida. The shift marks the end of an era, with many players eager to explore what Rockstar Games has in store.

But not everyone agrees with the idea of a “final drive.” Some fans argue that GTA 5 will still be worth revisiting even after its successor arrives, while others believe it’s time to move on entirely.

Beyond fan discussions, Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 5 will receive a significant update for PC on March 4, bringing features previously available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As GameRant notes, this upgrade will introduce visual enhancements like ray tracing and support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3), although it will also increase the game’s hardware requirements.

With GTA 6 still months away, this “last drive” is shaping up to be both a tribute and a point of contention. Whether players choose to take part or not, the community’s passion for GTA 5, and excitement for GTA 6, remain undeniable.