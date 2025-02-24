KCET 2025: Last date to register today; exam on April 16 & 17

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, February 24, 2025. Candidates who have not yet completed their KCET 2025 application can do so by visiting the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in before the deadline.



As per the schedule, the Karnataka CET exam 2025 is set to take place on April 16 and 17, 2025. The online application form can be submitted until 11.59 pm, while the payment of the application fee will be accepted until 5.30 pm on February 25, 2025.



KCET 2025 login window

To submit the KCET 2025 application form, candidates must log in using their user ID and password. For further details, visit the official website.



KCET application 2025: Steps to apply online

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the KCET 2025 application process:



1. Visit the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. Register by entering the necessary details to generate a user ID.

3. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and make the payment as per the instructions.

4. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.



For further details on KCET 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website — https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.