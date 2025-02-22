BBMP to prepare infrastructure at around 50 meters outside school for better access

With a national average of 30 student deaths daily due to accessibility issues, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched the 'Safe Access To School' initiative on Friday, February 21, at the BBMP Head Office.

The initiative was part of a larger goal of the 'Namma Raste-2025' initiative which aims at better road infrastructure in Bengaluru. Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner for School, Lakes and Forest and Ecology said, "When we speak about mobility in the city, we leave out students. This time, we have discussed with engineers the need to provide safe access to schools, parks and playgrounds, which are run by BBMP, so that students are taken into consideration," she said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She added that the Palike has allocated significant funds for school infrastructure improvements. "We must ensure that at least 50 metres outside schools are safer and accessible for students, parents, and caretakers. Seating areas for students to rest are also part of our plan and by next year we will be able to come up with much safer and more accessible school areas. We also need cooperation from citizens," Gehlot added.

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer of the Central Projects Division, shared alarming statistics, stating that, on average, 30 students across India die daily due to road safety and accessibility issues.

"These fatalities occur while crossing roads, navigating poor footpaths, or due to ack of bus stops," he explained.

Superintendent Engineer, Projects Division Hemalatha K added that according to Indian Road Congress guidelines, accessibility should be a core component of road development.

"Among the 43 roads taken up for development under a Rs 800 crore budget, we have educated engineers about the importance of safe access for school children," Hemalatha pointed out.

The schools that fall within a 100-metre radius of these roads have been mapped, along with nearby parks, and playgrounds. Proper signage, bus stops, pick-and-drop zones, and green spaces will be integrated to enhance safety. The pilot project is currently underway at Hennur Road and the same will be replicated in other school zones," said Hemalatha.