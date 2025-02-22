Alakh Pandey on CBSE paper leak allegations: “Not a leak, just research and prediction”

Alakh Pandey, Founder of PhysicsWallah, has addressed allegations linking him to a supposed CBSE paper leak, clarifying that his predictions were based on research rather than insider information.

Speaking to News24, he refuted the claims, explaining that a student’s remarks in a viral video were misinterpreted.

“There’s a girl from a school. I had just gone outside the school to see how the students’ papers went. She just came and said that the entire paper matched what I had taught. But it’s not a paper leak,” Pandey stated.

He emphasised that by analysing previous exam patterns and conducting focused research, he was able to predict probable questions.

According to News24, Pandey elaborated on his method, explaining that the CBSE syllabus is structured in a way that allows for pattern-based forecasting.

“With just a week of research, you can figure it out. That’s exactly what I did, and I told the students the questions that could come four days before the exam… Coincidentally, all those questions appeared in the exam,” he said.

When asked about social media comments labelling him a “hacker in another world,” Pandey dismissed the claims, saying, “Well, it's fine if the kids give names, they're young, in Class X, around 16 years old. I feel that we should take their comments lightly.” He further clarified that his predictions did not apply to all exam sets, as some contained variations of the expected questions.

In a broader appeal, he urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider a percentile-based system, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, to ensure fairness in cases where different exam sets vary in difficulty.

“Sometimes, even though the questions seem similar, a science teacher might think one is easy and the other is a bit difficult,” he noted.