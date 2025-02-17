Grok 3: Elon Musk's "scary smart" AI to release soon | Here are details





Also, he announced going offline till the release of "honing” the product. “Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then,” read his reply to his post.



‘Grok 3 is scary smart’

Elon Musk’s announcement comes after he teased the release of the new model earlier this week and said the Grok 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot is a model that will outperform everything else that’s been released so far, Bloomberg reported, stated Hindustan Times.



“At times I think Grok 3 is scary smart,” Musk said via video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, February 13, 2025, according to the report.



The model was trained on synthetic data and is capable of reflecting on mistakes that it makes by going back and forth through the data to achieve logical consistency, Musk added.