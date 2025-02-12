RRB ALP CBT 1 result 2025: Check updates, direct link, more at rrbapply.gov.in

The much-anticipated RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 is set to be released soon, bringing relief to thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination, as stated in a report by Shiksha.The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 as part of its recruitment process, and aspirants are eagerly awaiting their results.



Once the RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 is declared, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website: https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. To access their results, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. The result will determine whether they qualify for the CBT 2 exam, which is the next stage of the selection process.



Steps to check RRB ALP CBT 1 result 2025

1. Visit the official RRB website: rrbapply.gov.in

2. Look for the ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 link on the homepage

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth

4. Click on Submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for future reference



The RRB ALP recruitment process consists of multiple stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, and a final document verification process. Candidates who clear CBT 1 will proceed to CBT 2, which is more comprehensive and challenging.



Stay tuned for official updates regarding the result date, cut-off marks, and the next steps in the selection process. Keep checking the official RRB website for the latest announcements!