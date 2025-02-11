Tuni: Class I student kidnapped from school returns to family; police begin probe

A six-year-old boy studying at Bhashyam School in Tuni, who was kidnapped on Monday, February 10, was later abandoned on the outskirts of Kotananduru village and sent back in an auto to CMR Shopping Mall in Tuni.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Tuni Town Inspector Geeta Ramakrishna said the boy, Paramesh, a Class I student, was dropped at school as usual in the morning. Two hours later, two individuals arrived and told the management that they needed to administer eye drops to him.

The school teacher informed the police that these individuals had frequently come to pick up the boy in the evening. Assuming they were known persons, the school watchman allowed them to take the child.

At around 11 am, the boy’s father, Surya Prakash, who owns a painting colours shop in Tuni, delivered a lunchbox to the school. When he later called to check if his son had received it, the teacher informed him that the boy had already left with two individuals.

Alarmed, he searched for his son before filing a complaint at Tuni Town police station.

Following the complaint, the kidnappers abandoned the boy on the outskirts of Kotananduru village. Before fleeing, they gave Rs 100 to an auto driver to drop him at CMR Shopping Mall in Tuni. The boy reached his father’s shop in the afternoon.

Upon receiving the information, police confirmed that it was a case of kidnapping, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to track down the accused.