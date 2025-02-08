JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results: Anticipated release date and category-wise cut-offs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 by February 12, 2025, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted between January 22 and January 30 can access their results on the official website.



The JEE Main exam is a critical assessment for engineering aspirants across India, serving as a gateway to prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The examination comprises two papers: Paper 1 for BE/BTech (Bachelor of Technology) courses and Paper 2 for BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) and BPlanning (Bachelor in Planning) courses. The Session 1 exams were conducted in multiple shifts, and the results will include both the scores and the qualifying status of the candidates.



The cut-off marks for JEE Main vary annually based on factors such as the number of candidates, exam difficulty level, and seat availability. While the official cut-off scores for 2025 will be released along with the results, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-offs for an approximate benchmark.

In 2024, the cut-off percentile for the General category was 90.778, for OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer) it was 73.611, for SC (Schedule Caste) it was 50.176, and for ST (Schedule Tribe) it was 39.069. It's important to note that these figures are subject to change each year.



To check the results, candidates should visit the official NTA JEE Main website and log in using their application number and date of birth. It's advisable to download and print the scorecard for future reference, especially for the counselling and admission processes.



Candidates who do not meet the cut-off in Session 1 should not be discouraged, as they have the opportunity to appear for Session 2 of JEE Main 2025. This provides another chance to improve scores and qualify for the advanced stages of the examination. Staying updated with official announcements and preparing diligently can enhance the chances of success in subsequent attempts.



For the most accurate and updated information, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NTA website and official communications. Being well-informed and prepared is crucial for navigating the competitive landscape of engineering entrance examinations.