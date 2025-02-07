Infosys lays off 400 trainees in Mysuru office; “forceful termination,” say sources

Indian software services giant Infosys is in the process of laying off 400 trainees at its Mysuru facility after they failed evaluation tests three times in a row, claim sources from the company.

This number accounts for about half of the trainees hired in October 2024.

The trainees were hired as System Engineers and Design Specialist Engineers after a two-and-a-half-year wait, which was caused by a macroeconomic slowdown that caused the Information Technology (IT) company clients to cease project investment, Moneycontrol reports.

Addressing the situation, the IT company said in a statement, “At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments. All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients.”

According to sources familiar with the situation, trainees were called in batches of roughly 50 and forced to sign "mutual separation" letters.

They further state that the corporation has recruited bouncers and security staff to ensure that the trainees do not carry mobile phones. However, Infosys stated that no bouncers were deployed.

According to sources, trainees have been instructed to evacuate the premises by 6 pm.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which works to protect the rights and welfare of IT employees, has filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, requesting quick intervention and stringent action against Infosys.