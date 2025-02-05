DU professor recalls tale of gender pay disparity in her previous role as a school teacher

Kavita Kamboj, a Delhi University (DU) professor, shared her journey from being an underpaid postgraduate Teacher (PGT) in a CBSE school to securing a permanent role in an higher education institute. At the beginning of her career, Kavita faced significant gender pay disparity, earning just Rs 3,200 a month at 22, while her male colleagues made Rs 18,000. Despite her hard work, she found herself in a system that favoured private tutoring over classroom teaching, reported India Today, on Wednesday, February 5.



Kavita posted this on professional networking platform, LinkedIn, and wrote, "Private school teachers, especially in small towns, are often treated as bandhua majdoor—with unorganized salary structures and fake salary receipts being a norm in many schools."



Unequal treatment and exploitation

Kavita highlighted how her male colleague, who ran a tuition coaching center, earned significantly more, around Rs 43,000 per month. When she raised concerns about her pay, the principal avoided her or made vague promises, leading to growing frustration.



When Kavita applied for a better-paying job elsewhere, her principal responded with intimidation, warning her that she would be blacklisted. Months later, her salary was increased by just Rs 500, bringing her total to Rs 3,700. Despite clearing the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and receiving a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Kavita found limited opportunities and faced low pay in private colleges.



Determined to escape the exploitation, Kavita moved to Chandigarh at 24, where she secured a job as an Assistant Professor at a government college, earning Rs 25,800 with no gender bias. When she informed her former principal, the response was anger, but she shared that at least her self-respect was intact.



Plight of school teachers

Kavita reflected on the challenges faced by school teachers in small towns, where they often receive low salaries and are not treated with dignity. She emphasised the continued issue of pay disparity.She also hopes for policy changes to address these issues and improve the treatment of teachers across India.