Futures in limbo: PDM Dental College students struggle for degree recognition

At a time when India’s medical education system should be strengthening its foundations, hundreds of young dental graduates from PDM Dental College and Research Institute, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, find themselves in a devastating crisis, denied recognition for their hard-earned Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees.

The 2019 batch of PDM Dental College successfully completed their five-year programme, including a year-long internship that concluded on December 7, 2024. However, when they approached the Dental Council of India (DCI) for final registration, they were met with a shocking revelation, their college was no longer recognised to grant degrees.

Now, with their futures at stake, these students find themselves at the mercy of a bureaucratic battle between the college administration, the DCI, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"We are collateral damage": Voices from the affected students

One student from the 2019 batch, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed their distress: "We enrolled through proper NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) counselling, paid over Rs 15 lakh in tuition fees, and completed all academic and clinical requirements. Yet today, when we seek registration, we are told our degrees are worthless. How is this fair?" the student questioned.

They further revealed that their ordeal was not officially communicated by the college. "We only learned about the issue through seniors facing the same struggle. There was no transparency. We have knocked on every door and sent countless emails to the DCI, but all we receive are vague responses."

The student's dismay only deepens as they describe missed opportunities.

Despite clearing entrance procedures for Junior Residency, their application was ultimately rejected due to the college’s unrecognised status. "How can they call us unrecognised now when our admission was done under DCI’s observation and a proper All India counselling? If our college was valid for five years, how is our degree suddenly invalid?" they questioned.

With ongoing court cases against the institution and legal battles proving expensive for students, they feel helpless. "We cannot afford to fight this in court individually. The burden shouldn’t be on us," the student lamented.

The larger issue: Dental education in crisis

Dr MD Manzur, President of the All India Dental Students’ Association (AIDSA), has taken up the matter with both the DCI and the Ministry of Health. He calls the situation nothing short of a betrayal: "These students have given five years of their lives to this degree, only to be told at the last moment that it doesn’t count. This feels like an academic scam."

Manzur further points out that this issue highlights the broader struggles within India’s dental education sector. "Dentists in India do not get the respect and dignity they deserve. Due to issues like these and continuous delays in national-level exams like the NEET MDS, so many students choose to leave the country. We have no opportunities, no proper representation, and when something like this happens, it only reinforces how broken the system is," he said.

DCI’s response and the looming transition to NDC

When contacted, Dr K Satheesh Kumar Reddy, Acting President of the DCI, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the council is working toward a resolution. However, he admitted that administrative delays, particularly those caused by the transition of the DCI into the National Dental Commission (NDC), have further complicated matters.

"We recognise the urgency of this issue. There have been internal changes in the council, and unfortunately, this has led to delays. But we assure students that we are treating this as a priority, and a decision will be reached soon," Dr Reddy told EdexLive.

He further mentioned that the Ministry of Health has taken cognisance of the issue and is working alongside the council to expedite a resolution.

A question of accountability

While officials promise action, the glaring question remains: How did this happen in the first place? If PDM Dental College was recognised at the time of student admissions in 2019, why is its status now in question? More importantly, how can an institution still accept fresh admissions for the 2025-26 session when its previous batch remains in limbo?

The affected students demand answers, not reassurances. Their future depends on swift action — not just for their batch but for all those who continue to enroll in private medical and dental colleges across India, trusting the regulatory bodies that are supposed to safeguard their education and careers.

As these young professionals wait anxiously for clarity, the larger debate on the integrity of India’s medical education system rages on. Will this be just another case lost in bureaucratic red tape, or will justice be served before it's too late?