KLU bribery case: Negotiations for favourable NAAC team began two weeks before inspection

A day after 10 individuals, including KLEF (Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation), Deemed-to-be University, (KLU) Vice-President Koneru Raja Hareen and Vice-Chancellor GP Saradhi Varma, were arrested in connection with bribing the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) inspection team for favourable ratings, it has been learnt that negotiations for a favourable outcome had begun two weeks prior to the scheduled inspection.

KLEF, which has been accredited with NAAC A++ for two consecutive terms, is located at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district. The institution applied for re-accreditation for the period 2024-29, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The NAAC team was scheduled to inspect the university from January 29 to 31. A team, headed by Samarendra Nath Saha (Vice-Chancellor of Ramchandra Chandravansi University and Chairman of the NAAC Inspection Committee), arrived in Vijayawada on January 29.

According to the FIR, KLEF President Koneru Satyanarayana and Saradhi Varma met Dr L Manjunatha Rao (former Deputy Advisor, NAAC), M Hanumanthappa (Professor and Director of IQAC-NAAC), and MS Shyamsundar (Advisor, NAAC) two weeks before the scheduled inspection and sought favourable members to be included in the team for rating the institution.

The FIR states: "GP Saradhi Varma, with the knowledge of Koneru Satyanarayana, approached NAAC officials through Dr L Manjunatha Rao and M Hanumanthappa to explore ways of including known individuals in the formation of the NAAC inspection team. Furthermore, Saradhi Varma and Satyanarayana requested M Hanumanthappa to be part of the NAAC inspection committee. In response, Hanumanthappa informed them that since one member had already been selected from Karnataka, he could not join the team. However, Hanumanthappa divulged the names of the seven members of the NAAC inspection team to Saradhi Varma before the official communication from NAAC, which constitutes a serious violation."

The investigation further revealed that Hanumanthappa and Manjunatha Rao visited Vijayawada on January 18. Their flight tickets were booked by GP Saradhi Varma.

"On January 25, Koneru Hareen and others negotiated the bribe amount for a favourable inspection report. After negotiations, Koneru Satyanarayana and GP Saradhi Varma were informed that Rajeev Sijariya (Member Coordinator, NAAC Inspection Committee, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi) was demanding Rs 1.80 crore in total for constituting a team that would give the university a favourable rating, the CBI officials said."

"Of this amount, Rs 1.30 crore was for Sijariya, as he was to prepare the inspection report. After further negotiations, they agreed on a bribe of Rs 3 lakh per person, a laptop for each team member, and an advance of Rs 10 lakh for Rajeev Sijariya, which was paid to him immediately at his residence in Delhi. After receiving the money, Rajeev Sijariya showed them a draft of the NAAC inspection report, which was favourable to them," CBI officials revealed.

It is also reported that Samarendra Nath Saha requested 75% of the bribe in gold, as he intended to carry it by flight. During the inspection on January 30, KLEF representatives reportedly asked the NAAC team to award a rating of 3.65 or above, ensuring the university would receive the NAAC A++ grade, according to sources close to the CBI, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 61(2) BNS, read with Sections 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

The accused were presented before a special court in Vijayawada and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.